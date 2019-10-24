What you need to know
- Apple Amsterdam has reopened following refurbishment work.
- The store is Apple's flagship Dutch store.
- The upgrade work began back in March 2019.
After more than six months of work, Apple Amsterdam has reopened. And it's a gorgeous store to look at. Apple has been able to take all of its most recent Apple Store designs and put them into one modern, yet classic, store.
Alongside indoor trees and a huge video wall for use with Today at Apple sessions, the new store includes a Forum, Boardroom, Avenues, and more. Apple was also able to take its decidedly modern idea of what an Apple Store should look like and marry it to the classic architecture of the previous store and its surroundings.
9to5Mac was able to get hold of some gorgeous photos of the new store during its opening event.
You can find a ton more photos over at 9to5Mac. Apple Amsterdam is a great store to look at. If you're nearby, hit us up in the comments. We'd love to hear if it's a great store to visit, too.
Apple continues to refit some of its older stores. Those which still have older Apple Store design language are either being relocated to larger stores or being refurbished in-place. No matter which route Apple goes down, the result tends to be hugely impressive to look at. Even if they aren't always the easiest stores in which to buy something!
The Loopy Case for iPhone will keep your phone in your hand
You've probably seen Loopy Cases on your Instagram feed; they're popular with bloggers and influencers for good reason. The solid finger loop on the back gives you an excellent grip, steadying and securing your iPhone for better photos and life in general.
BenQ's DesignVue 4K Display is perfect for visual artists
Buying a monitor is like buying a new coat — everyone's needs are different and no single one should try to meet them all.
Justice Department bolsters team investigating tech giants
The Justice Department is investigating whether tech giants have a case to answer over antitrust concerns and now it's made a big new hire for its team.
Which color Nintendo Switch Lite should you buy?
With three Switch Lite colors to choose from with no differences between them, the question of "which one should you get" might be difficult to answer.