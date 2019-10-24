After more than six months of work, Apple Amsterdam has reopened. And it's a gorgeous store to look at. Apple has been able to take all of its most recent Apple Store designs and put them into one modern, yet classic, store.

Alongside indoor trees and a huge video wall for use with Today at Apple sessions, the new store includes a Forum, Boardroom, Avenues, and more. Apple was also able to take its decidedly modern idea of what an Apple Store should look like and marry it to the classic architecture of the previous store and its surroundings.

9to5Mac was able to get hold of some gorgeous photos of the new store during its opening event.