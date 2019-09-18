Vanity Fair on Wednesday posted an excerpt from Disney CEO Bob Iger's new book, "The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company," and in it is a fascinating look at Iger's connection with former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and how the two could "say anything to each other." Incredibly, Iger reveals that if Jobs were still alive, it's very possible Disney and Apple would have merged.

Apparently, Jobs had a pretty poor relationship with Disney when Michael Eisner was CEO, even publicly announcing he'd never work with Disney again after previously collaborating on Pixar films, including Toy Story. But things turned around when Iger took over in late 2005.

Iger said he and Jobs initially bonded over an idea about a video iPod, and from there their relationship blossomed, capped off by an appearance together at a One More Thing event announcing the video iPod.

Their relationship grew stronger until, ultimately, the two were able to tell each other anything.