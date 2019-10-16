A report via the New York Post claims that Apple and Facebook could be set to duke it out over a prized office location in Manhattan.

The report involves the former James A. Farley Post Office, an all white structure located right opposite Madison Square Garden. Previously, it had been reported that Facebook was in talks to rent the space in September of this year. Facebook's interest in the property has driven off other potential tenants including Japanese advertising firm Dentsu and Amazon. Now however, Apple has muscled its way into the negotiations, after deciding that it too would like to rent all four floors of the property. The NYP report notes that Apple only viewed the building earlier this year, but that Apple's interest has presented a dilemna to developer Vornado Reality Trust: