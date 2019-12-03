What you need to know Apple and Google are to appear before Irish lawmakers today (December 3) to discuss privacy concerns around voice-activated digital assistants.

The joint committee on communications, climate action, and environment wants to clarify how Apple and Google handle audio data.

Given Apple's operations in the country, any change in law might hit the Cupertino company harder.

Apple and Google are both set to appear before Irish lawmakers to discuss privacy concerns surrounding voice-activated assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant, today, December 3. According to a report from Irish Legal News:

Internet giants Google and Apple will appear before an Oireachtas committee this afternoon to discuss privacy concerns surrounding their voice-activated digital assistants.

Concerns were raised earlier this year after it emerged that Apple had hired contractors in Ireland to listen to Siri audio recordings as part of a Siri grading program which sought to determine just how good Siri was at responding to requests. According to that report, outside contractors listened to more than 1,000 Siri recordings per shift, and there were countless instances of recordings "featuring private discussions between doctors and patients, business deals, seemingly criminal dealings, sexual encounters and so on." Today's meeting will take place in Leinster House in front of an Oireachtas (the legislature of Ireland) committee. In advance of the meeting, committee chair Hildegarde Naughton said: Best Cyber Monday 2019 Deals

Finish off your shopping list with these great deals

12 Black Friday deals that survived until Cyber Monday