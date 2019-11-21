Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Intel Corp (INTC.O) on Wednesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against Fortress Investment Group, alleging the SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) unit stockpiled patents to hold up tech firms with lawsuits demanding as much as $5.1 billion.

The suit follows an earlier case that Intel filed against Fortress in October. Intel withdrew that suit and on Wednesday filed a new version in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California with Apple joining as a plaintiff.