What you need to know
- Apple and Microsoft accounted for 15% of the S&P 500's gains in 2019.
- That's more than the next eight biggest contributors combined.
- Apple and Microsoft grew by 85% and 55% respectively this year.
Apple and Microsoft accounted for 15% of the S&P 500's gains in 2019, according to a CNBC report.
CNBC data has revealed that their respective contributions of 8.2% (Apple) and 6.6% (Microsoft) accounted for 14.8% of total gains, more than the next eight biggest contributors combined. That list of eight includes Facebook, Amazon, and AT&T. The report states:
Apple and Microsoft, which surged 85% and 55% this year respectively, together accounted for nearly 15% of the S&P 500′s advance in 2019, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. Their influence to the cap-weighted index this year is greater than the next 8 biggest contributors combined. Through Monday, the S&P 500 was up 28%.
The report also notes that the impressive growth of both companies means they are the only two U.S. companies with market cap values of more than $1 trillion dollars.
Despite worries about trade, Apple managed to outperform most analyst predictions, thanks in part to its growing services revenue and the success of Apple Watch and its AirPods. The report notes that Microsoft meanwhile has enjoyed strong growth in its personal computing departments, as well as cloud services and gaming, along with the securing of a $10 billion defense contract.
The S&P 500 as enjoyed a tremendous year, its best since 2013. With a big final day of the decade, it could even surpass its record from 1997, it's currently one percentage point away. With 2020 and 5G just around the corner, it remains to be seen it both Apple and Microsoft can sustain or even surpass this record growth.
