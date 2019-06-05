The Promise Pegasus J2i, meanwhile, offers two bays with one 8TB 7200 RPM SATA HDD pre-formatted and pre-installed. Customers can use the second bay for an optional additional HDD.

The Promise Pegasus R4i offers four-bay PCIe RAID storage in a rugged chassis designed to complement Apple's new device. It offers four swappable modules with 8TB 7200 RPM SATA HDDs pre-formatted and pre-installed. The best-in-class Pegasus hardware RAID5 provides an optimal combination of performance, capacity, and redundancy.

California-based Promise Technology Inc. has announced new internal storage options that are custom designed for the upcoming 2019 Mac Pro. The Promise Pegasus R4i and Promise Pegasus J2i allow users to manage unstructured data and digital assets that are critical to creative projects.

The Pegasus R4i and Pegasus J2i are ideal, reliable high-capacity storage options inside the Mac Pro. The well-recognized Promise Pegasus family remains the gold standard for creative professionals and pro-sumers needing storage for the best speed, protection and capacities, backed by solid warranties and outstanding global support.

Co-designed by Apple, both devices come with a three-year warranty that's supported by Promise.

Announced at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the 2019 Mac Pro is packed with hardware updates including new Intel Xeon processor, with support for up to 28 cores. The 2019 Mac Pro was announced alongside the Pro Display XDR, a new 6K display aimed at taking on expensive reference monitors.

Designed for maximum performance, customization, and expansion, the new Mac Pro also features a high-performance memory system with a 1.5TB capacity, eight PCIe expansion slots, and a graphics architecture featuring what Apple calls the world's most powerful graphics card. It also introduces Apple Afterburner, an accelerator card that enables playback of three streams of 8K ProRes RAW video simultaneously. With Apple Afterburner, you can work natively with 4K and 8K files from the start. In other words, no more transcoding, storage overhead, or errors during output.

The Promise Pegasus R4i and Promise Pegasus J2i will be available later this year for purchase at Apple retail stores and Apple Premium Resellers and through the Promise global network of distributors and value-added resellers. Prices have not yet been announced. The Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR also arrive later this year, starting at $5,999 and $4,999, respectively.