What you need to know
- Apple and Salesforce has announced two productivity and learning apps.
- Both apps will be available for iPhone and iPad.
- A new Salesforce Mobile SDK was also announced.
Apple and Salesforce have today announced a pair of apps that will "ignite productivity and learning on the best devices for business," according to a press release. The existing Salesforce Mobile app has been completely redesigned, while a new Trailhead GO app is "the firs-ever" mobile app for Trailhead."
Both apps have both iPhone and iPad versions with Trailhead GO being exclusive to Apple's devices. Apple's Vice President of Product Marketing for Apps, Markets, and Services Susan Prescott believes powerful multitasking and security make iPhone and iPad the best place for Salesforce apps.
"Working together, Apple and Salesforce have helped hundreds of businesses and millions of developers transform the way they work," said Susan Prescott, Apple's Vice President of Product Marketing for Apps, Markets and Services. "With brand new Salesforce Mobile apps exclusive to iOS and iPadOS, and an enhanced SDK that supports the latest advancements in Swift, Apple together with Salesforce offers customers strong privacy, powerful multitasking and the best user experience in business on iPhone and iPad."
The apps will officially be shown off during Salesforce's Dreamforce 2019 event, with Apple CEO Tim Cook joining his Salesforce counterpart – Mark Benioff – for a fireside chat on Tuesday.
The apps themselves are where it's at, though, and this is how Salesforce describes them.
The Salesforce Mobile App, powered by AI and reimagined on iOS. Salesforce completely redesigned its flagship mobile CRM app to deliver a powerful new user experience enabled by Einstein, with advanced analytics and features exclusive to iOS, including Siri shortcuts and Face ID. Now anyone can run their business on mobile in a way that's conversational and smart — leveraging the power of Siri and Einstein Voice Assistant to quickly add tasks, take notes and update their CRM.
Trailhead GO, the first-ever mobile app for Trailhead, exclusive to iOS and iPadOS. Trailhead is Salesforce's free online learning platform used by millions of Trailblazers to skill up for the jobs of today and tomorrow. With Trailhead GO, learners now have access anywhere and at anytime to more than 700 modules covering in-demand business and tech skills — including trails like Get Started with iOS App Development, which teaches developers at any level how to build native apps. Built on Swift using Salesforce's Mobile SDK, Trailhead GO supports Handoff in addition to Accessibility features like VoiceOver and Magnifier; iPadOS features include Split View for multi-tasking and Picture-in-Picture for video courses.
Alongisde its apps Salesforce also confirmed that a mobile SDK is coming soon, with support for iOS 13, iPadOS, and Swift all included.
The new Salesforce Mobile SDK, optimized for Swift and iOS 13. The next generation of Salesforce's Mobile SDK adds support for the latest advancements in iOS 13, iPadOS and Swift, including Swift UI and Package Manager, for easier compiling and distribution of code. The new SDK will empower more than six million Salesforce developers to quickly build and deploy native Salesforce apps for iPhone and iPad. The SDK has already been used by hundreds of businesses to focus on what they do best: provide a superior customer experience.
Salesforce also says that attendees of its Dreamforce 2019 event can get a closer look at the new products, too.
