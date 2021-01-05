Apple to announce its Q1 2021 financial results on January 27, 2021

What you need to know
- Apple's financial results for Q1 2021 will be announced on January 27, 2021.
- The call will kick off at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.
Apple has announced that it will reveal its first-quarter results for 2021 in a conference call that is scheduled to take place on January 27, 2021. The call, which usually is held by Apple's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri, is currently scheduled to kick off at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.
Twitter user setteBIT posted the details of the call on Twitter:
As usual, Apple notes that the call may include forward-looking statements that are subject to change.
Please note that comments made during this call may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. For more information on the factors that could influence results, please refer to Apple's SEC filings.
Those interested in attending the call can do so with an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later, a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later, or an Apple TV running tvOS 14.
This stream is best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; or a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).
You can head over to the Apple Earnings Call website to learn everything about the upcoming event.
