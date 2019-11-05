AirPods ProSource: Mashable

What you need to know

  • Apple announced its AirPods Pro on October 28.
  • The internet was very quick to drop as many memes as possible.
  • Resemblances include Bellsprout, Plants vs Zombies, Pingu and more.

Apple announced its AirPods Pro on October 28. If you didn't know this, it can only be assumed that you live under a rock, or despise technology, or Apple, in which case why are you reading this?

If you saw the announcement, it's likely you may have seen a few more jovial pieces across the internet, as people took to every platform imaginable to ridicule the design of Apple's latest wireless in-ear headphones. In case you missed any of them, here's a roundup of the best (and worst) AirPods Pro memes.

The Bellsprout resemblance (above) was one of the first to appear, and was an instant classic:

Not only do they look like Bellsprout, there's also a striking resemblance to Peashooter from Plants vs Zombies...

And Pingu...

And also this hairdryer...

And this one...

Despite the funky design, however, not everyone could get them to stay in their ears, including YouTube star Jenna Ezarik:

Here's a corker from Windows Central's very own @JezCorden

AirPodsSource: iMore

We can only assume he lost the other one...

Back to resemblances...

Turns out Mario got a 17-year beta...

It wasn't all fun and games though, spare a thought for this guy...

And this guy...

So there you have it. Did we miss any good ones? Share your favorite memes here too! Or if this has got you curious about the actual, real AirPods Pro, why not check out Rene Ritchie's review here!