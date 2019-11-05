Apple announced its AirPods Pro on October 28. If you didn't know this, it can only be assumed that you live under a rock, or despise technology, or Apple, in which case why are you reading this?

If you saw the announcement, it's likely you may have seen a few more jovial pieces across the internet, as people took to every platform imaginable to ridicule the design of Apple's latest wireless in-ear headphones. In case you missed any of them, here's a roundup of the best (and worst) AirPods Pro memes.

The Bellsprout resemblance (above) was one of the first to appear, and was an instant classic: