What you need to know
- Apple announced its AirPods Pro on October 28.
- The internet was very quick to drop as many memes as possible.
- Resemblances include Bellsprout, Plants vs Zombies, Pingu and more.
Apple announced its AirPods Pro on October 28. If you didn't know this, it can only be assumed that you live under a rock, or despise technology, or Apple, in which case why are you reading this?
If you saw the announcement, it's likely you may have seen a few more jovial pieces across the internet, as people took to every platform imaginable to ridicule the design of Apple's latest wireless in-ear headphones. In case you missed any of them, here's a roundup of the best (and worst) AirPods Pro memes.
The Bellsprout resemblance (above) was one of the first to appear, and was an instant classic:
When AirPods Pro and Pokemon unite! pic.twitter.com/03j5nkffBY— PokeObsession (@PokeObsession) October 28, 2019
Not only do they look like Bellsprout, there's also a striking resemblance to Peashooter from Plants vs Zombies...
The new AirPods Pro design is going to be great for killing zombies. pic.twitter.com/A9qhoGcEn3— 𝚂𝚝𝚎𝚙𝚑𝚎𝚗 𝙵𝚘𝚛𝚍 (@StephenSeanFord) October 28, 2019
And Pingu...
new airpods looks like pingu pic.twitter.com/KN33Kw0yaa— kd (@maruwannnn) October 29, 2019
And also this hairdryer...
Airpods kam hairdryer zayaada lagra 😂 pic.twitter.com/ILEC5bnmWL— IamAtifRaja (@Sarcasmoogle) October 28, 2019
And this one...
#AirPodsPro be like... pic.twitter.com/85Eld31OQV— Zed (@ZedTrafficker) October 28, 2019
Despite the funky design, however, not everyone could get them to stay in their ears, including YouTube star Jenna Ezarik:
If the new AirPods Pro don’t stay in your ears, I’ve come up with an easy solution... pic.twitter.com/dTpt9wsSto— Jenna Ezarik (@jennaezarik) November 3, 2019
Here's a corker from Windows Central's very own @JezCorden
We can only assume he lost the other one...
Back to resemblances...
Hoppin on the #AirPodsPro meme pic.twitter.com/BlZNFqy7HB— Smosh Games (@SmoshGames) October 28, 2019
Turns out Mario got a 17-year beta...
Mario has been rockin AirPods pro since 2002 pic.twitter.com/ymk2RwADtW— kukie 🍪 (@nutellaclifford) October 29, 2019
It wasn't all fun and games though, spare a thought for this guy...
Reasons why I don’t let my girlfriend use my AirPods pic.twitter.com/qasiRYufc8— ADD CAT EARS TO OSRS (@Luc_aRS) November 5, 2019
And this guy...
Wired AirPods are the best. pic.twitter.com/FJJp7MHnic— ian (@noteeyan) November 5, 2019
So there you have it. Did we miss any good ones? Share your favorite memes here too! Or if this has got you curious about the actual, real AirPods Pro, why not check out Rene Ritchie's review here!
