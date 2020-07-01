Apple's plan of reopening its stores in the United States did not last long.

Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has announced that it is reclosing thirty stores across seven states in response to spikes in cases of COVID-19 in those areas. All of the stores will close effective July 2 and there is no indication as to when each store may reopen.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg also tweeted out that Apple would be closing a wave of stores across the country.

Apple is re-closing its Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and some Oklahoma, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Alabama stores on Covid-19 spikes. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 1, 2020

The stores affected by the new closures are as follows:

In Alabama, will be closing The Summit.

In California, Glendale Galleria, Northridge, Pasadena, The Grove, Third St. Promenade, Century City, Manhattan Village, Beverly Center, Sherman Oaks, Topanga, Los Cerritos, The Americana at Brand, Valencia Town Center, Victoria Gardens, and The Oaks will all close.

In Georgia, Cumberland Mall, Perimeter, Lenox Square, Avalon, and the Mall of Georgia will be closed.

In Idaho, Boise Towne Square is closing.

In Louisiana, Baton Rouge and Lakeside Shopping Center will close to the public.

In Nevada, Fashion Show, The Forum Shops, Town Square, and Summerlin are closing.

In Oklahoma, Penn Square and Woodland Hills will be closed.

Apple released a statement around the store closures, saying that it is taking precautionary steps in order to protect the safety of its employees and customers.

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible. For help with an Apple product, more ways to shop, or additional information on our stores, please visit https://apple.com/retail.#mn_p"

These new stores join others in Texas and Florida that were announced just earlier today.