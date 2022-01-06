Today, Apple published its notice of the company's 2022 annual shareholder meeting and proxy statement. In the statement, the company announced that it will hold its shareholder meeting on March 4, 2022.

Due to the pandemic, Apple will hold this years' meeting virtually. It will begin on that Friday at 9:00 AM PDT. If you'd like to attend, you'll need to have been a shareholder in the company by January 3, 2022.

Below is the full statement from Apple about its annual shareholder meeting:

We are pleased to welcome shareholders to the 2022 Annual Meeting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual format to provide a safe experience for our shareholders and employees. To attend, vote, and submit questions during the Annual Meeting visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AAPL2022 and enter the control number included in your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, voting instruction form, or proxy card. Online access to the webcast will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting. Attendance at the Annual Meeting is subject to capacity limits set by the virtual meeting platform provider. To submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting, visit proxyvote.com before 8:59 P.M. Pacific Time on March 3, 2022 and enter the control number. Your vote is important to us. Even if you plan on attending the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote your shares in advance to ensure that your vote will be represented at the Annual Meeting. To vote online, visit proxyvote.com and enter the control number found in your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, or, if you requested printed copies of the proxy materials, you may vote by phone or by mail. For more detailed information, see the section entitled "Voting Procedures" beginning on page 107 of the Proxy Statement.

We'll be sure to listen in and cover any interesting updates from the meeting, but it certainly no WWDC or iPhone event.