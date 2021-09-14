What you need to know The Apple Watch Series 7 is here.

It features the same design as the previous generation.

Apple has upgraded the display with 20% more screen area and a crack-resistant display.

Today, Apple has announced the Apple Watch Series 7, the company's latest flagship smartwatch. The Series 7 features a larger display, faster charging, and a more durable enclosure. The Apple Watch Series 7, while sporting the generally same design of the Apple Watch Series 6, features a big upgrade to the display. The watch features 20% more screen area, 1.7mm borders, and softer, more rounded corners. Apple says that the watch reflects light at the edges of the screen for a seamless integration with the hardware. It is up to 70% brighter indoors. The Series 7 also features bigger buttons on the side of the watch, which is handy for using the Stopwatch, Activity, and Alarm features. Apple is also deploying machine learning to enable a full keyboard on the watch. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Because of the larger display, the latest Apple Watch also features two new watch faces: the new Dynamic Contour face and the new Modular face. Aooke says that it is the most durable watch the company has ever made. It is display is crack resistant and features IP6X certification. It also charges 33% faster than the Series 6. The charging architecture has been updated where you can fast charge with USB-C. Charging this way will take you from 0% to 70% battery life in just 45 minutes. Apple says that just an eight minute charge will be enough for 8 hours of sleep tracking. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in five new aluminum colors. It is also available in silver, graphite, and gold in stainless steel. There are also two titanium versions. Thankfully, the new watch will be compatible with all existing bands.

Apple is keeping the Apple Watch Series 3 at $199, the Apple Watch SE at $279, and the Series 7 will start at $399. It will be available later this fall. Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, said that this year's changes make "the world's best smartwatch better than ever before." "Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements — from our largest and most advanced display, to enhanced durability and faster charging — making the world's best smartwatch better than ever before. Powered by watchOS 8, Apple Watch brings useful new capabilities to help customers stay connected, track activity and workouts, and better understand their overall health and wellness." The company also announced updates to Apple Fitness+, including Group Workouts and it launching in 15 new countries. Apple also announced some updates with watchOS 8. The latest version of the software will detect when you begin a cycling workout and can even detect when you have fallen. It also features more accurate calorie tracking.