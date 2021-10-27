Apple has today announced big new environment pledges ahead of COP26.

In a press release the company stated:

Apple today announced it has more than doubled the number of suppliers committed to using 100 percent clean energy over the last year, accelerating progress toward its ambitious 2030 goal to be carbon neutral across its supply chain and products. In total, 175 Apple suppliers will transition to using renewable energy, and the company and its suppliers will bring online more than 9 gigawatts of clean power around the world. These actions will avoid over 18 million metric tons of CO2e annually — the equivalent of taking over 4 million cars off the road each year.

Apple says it has added 10 new projects to its Power for Impact initiative, which it says will "bring clean energy solutions to communities around the world" by bringing renewable power to under-resourced communities. These new projects will be located in numerous countries including the US, South Africa, Philippines, Colombia, and Israel.

CEO Tim Cook said "Every company should be a part of the fight against climate change, and together with our suppliers and local communities, we're demonstrating all of the opportunity and equity green innovation can bring. We're acting with urgency, and we're acting together. But time is not a renewable resource, and we must act quickly to invest in a greener and more equitable future."

Apple reaffirmed its pledge to go carbon neutral by 2030 across its entire product lineup and says it has reduced its carbon emissions by 40 percent in the last five years alone.

Apple says that 19 suppliers in the US are now part of its Supplier Clean Energy Program, along with 19 in Europe, 50 in China, and 31 in India, Japan, and South Korea.