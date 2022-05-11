What you need to know
- Apple is offering customers in countries like the UK and the U.S. a boost on trade-in prices.
- You can get up to $50 extra for some devices.
- The offer runs until May 31.
Apple is offering customers in some countries including the UK and the U.S. a chance to get up to £50/$50 extra when trading in some devices.
An email sent to customers Wednesday states:
From now until 31 May More credit. More savings. Get the device you want with Apple Trade In. For a limited time, trade in an eligible Apple device and get more credit towards the purchase of a new one. Benefit from incredible savings on a device you'll love.*
On Apple's website you can now see a list of revised trade in prices on devices like the iPhone 12, the best iPhone you can trade-in at Apple, as well as the iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6, and more.
The full details are as follows:
Get extra trade-in credit when you trade in an eligible iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch and purchase a new Apple device until 31 May 2022. The extra trade-in credit may range from £10 to £50 for iPhone, £10 to £50 for iPad, £10 to £30 for Mac and £10 to £30 for Apple Watch. Additional terms from Apple or Apple's trade-in partners may apply.
As always, the trade-in value of your device is based on factors like condition, such as whether the screen is cracked or if the buttons work.
Apple recently slashed a lot of its trade-in prices by a large amount in the U.S., cutting some prices by up to 42%, as it does routinely to reflect the value of devices as they age. The boost offer is available to customers through May 31.
