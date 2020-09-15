What you need to know
- Apple has just announced a new Apple Watch
- The Series 6 comes in some hot new colors including (PRODUCT)RED
- It features a new health sensor for blood oxygen monitoring and Apple's S6 chip.
Apple has today announced a brand new Apple Watch Series 6, featuring brand new colors, blood oxygen monitoring, and a new S6 chip!
The new Apple Watch features new colors including blue, and for the first time ever (PRODUCT)RED. It features blood oxygen monitoring thanks to a new health sensor, and Apple is partnering in some exciting new health studies using this new feature.
Inside, it features Apple's brand new S6 chip made from Apple Silicon, which is 20% faster than the chip in Apple Watch Series 5. Apple says the new Apple Watch's screen will be 2.5x brighter in its "off" configuration. It also features an altimeter.
New Watch faces from Apple will include a GMT face to show multiple time zones.
Apple has also announced a new Family Setup feature, which will allow you to set your kids up with an Apple Watch even if they don't have a phone. It features parental controls including restrictions on contacts and location tracking, as well as Do Not Disturb and restricted interaction. Apple says this will help provide kids with the power and benefits of Apple Watch without an iPhone. It will be available in several countries including the U.S. and the UK.
Apple has also announced a brand new Apple Watch SE, a new more affordable model based on Apple's S5 chip, which is 2x faster than the Apple Watch Series 3.
Apple Watch Series 6 starts at just $399 and is made from 100% recycled aluminum. In huge news, Apple has also confirmed it will remove the power adapter from its Apple Watch packaging. The new Apple Watch Series 6 is availalbe to order today, and will be released on Friday, September 18.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
