This week, Apple launched its inaugural Entrepreneur Camp for Hispanic and Latin founders, inviting leaders and developers from nine app companies from the US, Brazil, Guatemala, and Portugal to build the next generation of cutting-edge apps.

Apple's Lisa Jackson said Apple was "so excited to bolster the impact of Entrepreneur Camp with the addition of this new cohort for Latin technologists" and that it was "an honor to support these founders and developers on their journeys as they build amazing apps that connect, inform, and inspire us."

During the camp developers will receive one-on-one code-level guidance from experts and engineers to help accelerate their apps. THe full list includes the Brazilian developers behind Cuca Catch, and other apps and games from the aforementioned companies. Apple's first such camp was held in 2019. That event was focused on female founders and developers, while last year Apple welcomed its first group of Black founders. The company says participants have gone on to secure major funding rounds as well as awards and accolades, and even major acquisitions.

