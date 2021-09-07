Apple announces iPhone 13 event will be held September 14

Apple has today confirmed that its September event will take place on September 14, where the company is expected to unveil its new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7.

The company's 'California Streaming' event will be held at 10 am PT, suggesting the company may also focus on one of its streaming platforms.

We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. 🏞 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021

Apple's iPhone 13, expected to be its best iPhone yet, will reportedly feature an all-new A15 processor for faster internal speeds, as well as some cool camera upgrades. The 'Pro' lineup is rumored to be getting a new 120Hz LTPO display, and a new satellite safety feature for contacting emergency services and reporting incidents is also reportedly in the works.

Apple's Series 7 Apple Watch is expected to feature an all-new redesign with squarer edges, as well as a new internal processor and larger displays.

Other products slated for a fall release include the iPad mini 6 and iPad, as well as Apple's AirPods 3, and a new line of mini-LED MacBook Pro laptops. At its series of virtual events last year, Apple stuck to just two major product announcements per event, however, given the iPhone is back on schedule this year after a delay in 2020, it is unclear what pattern the company might follow.

Given that AirPods 3 will be modeled as an iPhone accessory, don't count out a pair of spicy new earbuds from the company too. Apple is rumored to be making a big design change to its new AirPods, shortening the stem to make them look more like Apple's AirPods Pro, but without the active noise cancellation upgrade.