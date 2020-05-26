Reported by Appleinsider, Apple has announced that it plans to reopen around one hundred of its retail stores in the United States by the end of this week.

The company notes that the majority of the stores that are reopening will only offer either curbside or storefront service. For these locations customers will be able to place an order online for store pickup, something that has not been available since Apple closed its retail stores in the country. Customers will now also be able to make appointments with the Genius Bar, most likely in order to drop off or pick up devices that need to be repaired.

Other stores will be open to walk-in customers, but Apple plans to have a number of safety procedures in place to protect both customers and its employees. Precautions such as temperature checks, mask requirements, social distancing measures, and limited numbers of customers in the store at one time can be expected.

You can read Apple's full statement about its store reopenings below:

"This week we'll return to serving customers in many US locations. For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer curbside or storefront service only, where we provide online order pick-up and Genius Bar appointments. Others will be open for walk-in customers and we encourage everyone to check their local store webpage for more information about hours at their preferred location. Customers can also visit apple.com for support by phone or chat. We are committed to reopening our stores in a very thoughtful manner with the health and safety of our customers and teams as our top priority, and we look forward to seeing our customers again soon."