Today, Apple announced on its Investor Relations website that it will be hosting its Q3 2020 earnings call at the end of July. The call is currently scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2020, and will be held at 2:00 PM Pacific Time / 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Join us here on July 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to listen to the conference call live.

During the company's Q2 earnings call, they notably did not provide any guidance to investors as to what to expect from the third quarter. However, the call did yield some hints as to what Tim Cook and team were generally expecting to see from Q3.

On the earnings call for Q2, Tim Cook did express optimism for the next three months due to the durability of the company's supply chain.

In the earnings call yesterday, Tim Cook said that Apple would not issue guidance for the coming quarter "given the lack of visibility and uncertainty in the near-term." He did note however that further ahead, Apple had a "high degree of confidence in the enduring strength of our business." He also noted that Apple's supply chain is "profoundly durable and resilient."

Apple CFO Luca Maestri also said that while iPhone and Apple Watch sales may suffer, shipments on the Mac and iPad are expected to increase.

Providing more details on the quarter and looking ahead, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said that Apple expects iPhone and wearables to worsen in performance in the June quarter year on year. Conversely, however, Apple expects Mac and iPad to improve during the same period.

We'll have to see if those predictions played out. If you'd like to hear the earnings call live, you can do so by tuning into the Apple Earnings Call website on July 30th.