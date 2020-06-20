A new Bloomberg report looking ahead to WWDC 2020 has hinted that Apple may introduce new versions of its HomePod and Apple TV later this year.

According to the report:

Apple plans minor upgrades for the Apple TV set-top box's software with a new version of the hardware in the works for as soon as later this year, while the Apple Watch is expected to get new faces, a mode for kids and, most notably, a new sleep tracking app. Bloomberg News reported in 2019 that Apple expected to add sleep tracking to the Apple Watch this year. The company also plans updates to the HomePod speaker, including adding the ability to use third-party music services such as those offered by Spotify Technologies SA. And it is working on a new smaller HomePod for later this year.

The report reiterates several other rumored features announcements including Car Key for iOS.

Recent rumors have suggested that Apple may debut a new iMac at WWDC, as well as rumored new over-ear AirPods, dubbed the AirPods studio, from that report:

That's right, Prosser says that Apple is planning to release two new pairs of its own headphones this year. Firstly, a set of over-ear headphones codename 'B515'. He says we should think of 'Beats 700' (although he might mean Bose 700 there), and that Apple is aiming to release these at WWDC this year. He also claims they'll cost $350.

WWDC kicks on Monday, June 22.