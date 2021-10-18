Apple has just announced its stunning new AirPods 3 featuring spatial audio and an all-new design.

The new AirPods feature a new Force sensor for improved touch controls, as well as a new low distortion driver for improved sound quality. They're sweat and water-resistant and have a new contoured design.

They also feature adaptive EQ, which first debuted in the AirPods Pro. They feature six hours of battery life and 5 minutes of charge will get you an hour's use. The case also provides four full charges for 30 hours of total listening time. They also support MagSafe and wireless charging.

In a press release Apple stated:

Apple today announced the third generation of AirPods featuring spatial audio, delivering advanced features and a magical experience in a new contoured design. By combining the power of the H1 chip with an Apple-designed acoustic system, the new AirPods use computational audio to deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ. Users can enjoy spatial audio featuring Dolby Atmos in Apple Music, movies, and tv shows, along with dynamic head tracking, across Apple devices. The new AirPods are resistant to sweat and water, and feature a force sensor for easy and intuitive control of music and phone calls. The extended battery life enables up to six hours of listening time1 and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the convenient charging case. AirPods (3rd generation) join the world's most popular family of headphones and are available to order starting today, and in stores beginning Tuesday, October 26.

The new AirPods cost $179 and pre-orders begin today, with a full release next week.