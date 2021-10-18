What you need to know
- Apple has just announced its new third-generation AirPods.
- They include a new design and spatial audio.
Apple has just announced its stunning new AirPods 3 featuring spatial audio and an all-new design.
The new AirPods feature a new Force sensor for improved touch controls, as well as a new low distortion driver for improved sound quality. They're sweat and water-resistant and have a new contoured design.
They also feature adaptive EQ, which first debuted in the AirPods Pro. They feature six hours of battery life and 5 minutes of charge will get you an hour's use. The case also provides four full charges for 30 hours of total listening time. They also support MagSafe and wireless charging.
In a press release Apple stated:
Apple today announced the third generation of AirPods featuring spatial audio, delivering advanced features and a magical experience in a new contoured design. By combining the power of the H1 chip with an Apple-designed acoustic system, the new AirPods use computational audio to deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ. Users can enjoy spatial audio featuring Dolby Atmos in Apple Music, movies, and tv shows, along with dynamic head tracking, across Apple devices. The new AirPods are resistant to sweat and water, and feature a force sensor for easy and intuitive control of music and phone calls. The extended battery life enables up to six hours of listening time1 and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the convenient charging case. AirPods (3rd generation) join the world's most popular family of headphones and are available to order starting today, and in stores beginning Tuesday, October 26.
The new AirPods cost $179 and pre-orders begin today, with a full release next week.
Review: NGTeco lets you take control of home entry, anywhere, anytime
With a NGTeco Smart Door Lock, you can say goodbye to your house keys. This device gives you four ways to enter your home without a key, and it works for friends and family as well!
Review: Logitech C922 Pro HD is an improvement over your built-in webcam
If you're in the market for a webcam upgrade, you should consider the Logitech C922 Pro HD. While it's made for streamers, anyone can benefit from the features of this little webcam.
Nintendo recap: Emulator ethicality, Pokémon BDSP Exp. Share, and more
New characters and events are coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Metroid Dread sells incredibly well, and Nintendo states it has been making improvements to Joy-Cons.
Keep your iPhone 13 mini's screen looking pristine with a screen protector
Planning to upgrade to the iPhone 13 mini? It may be the smallest flagship iPhone but its screen is still worth protecting.