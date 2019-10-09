What you need to know
- Apple announced a new Apple Card Disaster Relief Program.
- It is a new program meant to help alleviate the financial load of people that have sufferd through a natural disaster.
- Among the benefits it offers is no interest for two months.
Apple is rolling out a new special Disaster Relief Program for Apple Card users that provides financial ease should a card owner suffer an unexpected natural disaster.
According to MacRumors, Apple has been sending the email to people that have been affected by the flooding in Houston due to Tropical Storm Imelda. The new program is for people that "may have been affected by a natural disaster." It offers "support" and "assistance" with multiple perks that should help ease the financial load.
Here are the four benefits the email outlines.
- No interest for two months, starting with the month you enroll. After two months, your standard purchase APR will apply.
- You can skip the payment due in the month you enroll.
- If your account is in good standing, you will remain current while enrolled.
- If your account is past due, your account will not go further delinquent while enrolled. However, your account will remain paste due until you make all of your past due payments and your ability to make new purchases may continue to be restricted.
To apply for the Disaster Relief Program, Apple Card users can contact a specialist after they receive the email