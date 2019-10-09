Apple is rolling out a new special Disaster Relief Program for Apple Card users that provides financial ease should a card owner suffer an unexpected natural disaster.

According to MacRumors, Apple has been sending the email to people that have been affected by the flooding in Houston due to Tropical Storm Imelda. The new program is for people that "may have been affected by a natural disaster." It offers "support" and "assistance" with multiple perks that should help ease the financial load.