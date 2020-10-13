What you need to know
- Apple quietly announced the Beats Flex earbuds today.
- Priced at just $49, they'll go on sale on October 21.
- They'll automatically play and pause when the earbuds connect to each other via magnets.
Today might be all about the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and HomePod mini but Apple also launched some new earbuds on the quiet. The new Beats Flex are going on sale on October 21 and will cost just $49.
Boasting battery life of 12 hours per charge and a fancy mechanism that will automatically pause or play audio when the buds are pushed together or pulled apart, the Beats Flex are well placed. They're cheap enough to give buyers of iPhones a relatively inexpensive way to listen to their new iPhones – which don't come with their own earbuds in the box.
Apple seems to know it, too.
"I'm excited to announce that Beats is launching its most affordable product ever— packed with incredible audio technology from Apple," said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Beats, Apple Music, and International Content. "This will allow even more music fans around the world to experience the quality sound and design Beats products are known for."
Apple will offer Beats Flex in Beats Black and Yuzu Yellow on day one, with Smoke Gray and Flame Blue coming next year. A USB-C cable will be included in the box for charging purposes as well.
Alongside the arrival of Beats Flex, Apple has also now canceled the urBeats3 earbuds.
