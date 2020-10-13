Today might be all about the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and HomePod mini but Apple also launched some new earbuds on the quiet. The new Beats Flex are going on sale on October 21 and will cost just $49.

Boasting battery life of 12 hours per charge and a fancy mechanism that will automatically pause or play audio when the buds are pushed together or pulled apart, the Beats Flex are well placed. They're cheap enough to give buyers of iPhones a relatively inexpensive way to listen to their new iPhones – which don't come with their own earbuds in the box.

Apple seems to know it, too.