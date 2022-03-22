Apple has today announced a new learning program called Apple Learning Coach.

The company stated:

Empowering educators with technology and resources is fundamental to Apple — that's why professional learning has always been a key piece of Apple's education offerings. Today, Apple is unveiling Apple Learning Coach, a new professional learning program for educators who coach teachers to get the most out of Apple technology. Additionally, the Apple Education Community, coming this fall, will be a new hub for Apple professional learning resources and a collaborative space where educators will be able to connect and share ideas. Apple also announced that Managed Apple IDs will integrate with Google Workspace, making it easy for users and IT to keep their organizational accounts in sync, along with updates coming to Apple's Classroom and Schoolwork apps to help educators keep lessons engaging.

The course is a free program that helps train instructional coaches, digital learning specialists, and other coaching educators to help teachers use Apple technology in their classrooms. It features both self-paced workshops and virtual lessons.

Apple's VP of Education and Enterprise Marketing Susan Prescott stated "We know that professional learning opportunities — from educators, for educators — make all the difference in unlocking the potential in every student. Apple Learning Coach is designed to do just that, and we are thrilled to offer this new program today."

The new course is accepting applications in the US through April 19.