What you need to know
- Apple has today announced Apple Learning Coach.
- It's a learning program for educators who coach teachers to use Apple technology.
- It's a free program with workshops and resources.
Apple has today announced a new learning program called Apple Learning Coach.
The company stated:
Empowering educators with technology and resources is fundamental to Apple — that's why professional learning has always been a key piece of Apple's education offerings. Today, Apple is unveiling Apple Learning Coach, a new professional learning program for educators who coach teachers to get the most out of Apple technology. Additionally, the Apple Education Community, coming this fall, will be a new hub for Apple professional learning resources and a collaborative space where educators will be able to connect and share ideas. Apple also announced that Managed Apple IDs will integrate with Google Workspace, making it easy for users and IT to keep their organizational accounts in sync, along with updates coming to Apple's Classroom and Schoolwork apps to help educators keep lessons engaging.
The course is a free program that helps train instructional coaches, digital learning specialists, and other coaching educators to help teachers use Apple technology in their classrooms. It features both self-paced workshops and virtual lessons.
Apple's VP of Education and Enterprise Marketing Susan Prescott stated "We know that professional learning opportunities — from educators, for educators — make all the difference in unlocking the potential in every student. Apple Learning Coach is designed to do just that, and we are thrilled to offer this new program today."
The new course is accepting applications in the US through April 19.
Apple has created a disturbing LinkedIn page for TV+ show 'Severance'
Apple has created a real-life LinkedIn page for Lumon Industries, the fictional corporation at the heart of TV+ thriller 'Severance'.
Ukrainian developer MacPaw unveils new macOS 'SpyBuster' tool
Ukrainian developer MacPaw has today unveiled a new macOS anti-spyware tool called 'SpyBuster'.
Review: Rune Factory 5 is a good start, but needs some polishing
Rune Factory 5 takes the farming and action combat that fans love and transforms it into 3D. We reviewed the game to find out if it's worth playing.
These accessories will go great with your Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.