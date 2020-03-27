Apple has launched a new COVID-19 app and website informed by CDC information.

In a press release Apple stated:

Apple today released a new screening tool and set of resources to help people stay informed and take the proper steps to protect their health during the spread of COVID-19, based on the latest CDC guidance. The new COVID-19 website, and COVID-19 app available on the App Store, were created in partnership with the CDC,1 the Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA to make it easy for people across the country to get trusted information and guidance at a time when the US is feeling the heavy burden of COVID-19. The COVID-19 app and website allow users to answer a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms for themselves or a loved one. In turn, they will receive CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider. This new screening tool is designed to be a resource for individuals and does not replace instructions from healthcare providers or guidance from state and local health authorities. The app and website also offer access to resources to help people stay informed and get the support they need. Users will receive answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19, including who is most at risk and how to recognize symptoms. In addition, they will learn the most up-to-date information from the CDC like best practices for washing hands, disinfecting surfaces and monitoring symptoms.

The app and website will provide guidance and information including the proper steps to take in order to protect your health.

You can access the website here, and the app is available to download on iOS now.

On the website, you can access a screening tool that will ask you questions about symptoms, age, health conditions, travel, and your exposure to areas where COVID-19 is widespread. The website has been developed with the CDC, The White House, and FEMA. The app will carry out a similar function, and also features best practices for hand-washing, social distancing, quarantining, monitoring symptoms and more.

The COVID-19 app was developed with trusted resources to provide accurate and up-to-date information on the coronavirus.



You can read the full press release here.

