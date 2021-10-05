What you need to know
- Apple has announced new learning resources for elementary school.
- The company has unveiled new activity guides and an Everyone Can Code Early Learners course.
Apple has today announced a series of new education resources for elementary schools.
In a press release the company stated:
Apple is unveiling new resources for elementary school students and educators, including a new activity guide, Everyone Can Code Early Learners, that extends its coding curriculum resources from kindergarten to college. Educators can also try Apple's new one-hour Inclusive App Design activity to introduce students to the world of coding and app development. In addition, updates to the popular Schoolwork app include support for exit tickets and enable educators to use the app on their personal devices.
Everyone Can Code Early Learners is designed to introduce students to coding in their early years "through engaging and often off-screen activities" that Apple hopes will help children "discuss, discover, and play to build a foundation in core coding concepts through subjects that include science, art, music, and physical education." Coding is taught through different mediums like dancing.
Apple is encouraging teachers and students to participate in a new Inclusive App Design activity during Europe Code Week (October 9-24) and Computer Science Education Week (December 6-12), where teachers will guide students through a one-hour session "to turn their ideas into apps with inclusion and accessibility in mind."
Apple is also making updates to its Schoolwork app, adding exit tickets so teachers can check in with students during or after class.
Apple's new Everyone Can Code Early Leaners guide is available in English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Spanish, and Swedish, with more languages on the way.
You can read the full announcement here.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple marks 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs' death with touching tribute
Apple's website has been updated to mark the 10-year anniversary of the passing of Steve Jobs. The site features a touching short film and a statement from Jobs' family.
Who is the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter?
Only one DLC fighter remains to be revealed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Many characters have been hoped for, but only one will fill that final slot. Here are our predictions and hopes.
Apple tends to design reliable tech rather than flashy new products — why?
While tech enthusiasts like to criticize Apple for not being innovative, Apple takes a conservative approach to its design philosophy. Is that a good thing? Depends who you ask.
How will you attach your AirTag to the item you wish to track?
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.