Apple has today announced a series of new education resources for elementary schools.

In a press release the company stated:

Apple is unveiling new resources for elementary school students and educators, including a new activity guide, Everyone Can Code Early Learners, that extends its coding curriculum resources from kindergarten to college. Educators can also try Apple's new one-hour Inclusive App Design activity to introduce students to the world of coding and app development. In addition, updates to the popular Schoolwork app include support for exit tickets and enable educators to use the app on their personal devices.

Everyone Can Code Early Learners is designed to introduce students to coding in their early years "through engaging and often off-screen activities" that Apple hopes will help children "discuss, discover, and play to build a foundation in core coding concepts through subjects that include science, art, music, and physical education." Coding is taught through different mediums like dancing.

Apple is encouraging teachers and students to participate in a new Inclusive App Design activity during Europe Code Week (October 9-24) and Computer Science Education Week (December 6-12), where teachers will guide students through a one-hour session "to turn their ideas into apps with inclusion and accessibility in mind."

Apple is also making updates to its Schoolwork app, adding exit tickets so teachers can check in with students during or after class.

Apple's new Everyone Can Code Early Leaners guide is available in English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Spanish, and Swedish, with more languages on the way.

You can read the full announcement here.