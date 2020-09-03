Apple has today announced it is expanding its renewable energy footprint in Europe by building two of the largest wind turbines in the world near the Danish town of Esbjerg.

In a press release the company stated:

Today Apple announced it will invest in the construction of two of the world's largest onshore wind turbines, a source of clean, renewable energy that will bring its supply chain and products one step closer to carbon neutrality. Located near the Danish town of Esbjerg, the 200-meter-tall turbines are expected to produce 62 gigawatt hours each year — enough to power almost 20,000 homes — and will act as a test site for powerful offshore wind turbines. The power produced at Esbjerg will support Apple's data center in Viborg, with all surplus energy going into the Danish grid.

Apple's VP of the Environment, Lisa Jackson said "Combatting climate change demands urgent action and global partnership — and the Viborg data center is powerful proof that we can rise to this generational challenge."

Apple also says that German supplier Varta has committed to running its Apple production with 100% renewable energy and that it is working with other suppliers across Europe as part of its Supplier Clean Energy Program.

Apple's Viborg Data Center is a 45,000 square-meter facility that offers "network support and data storage" to users across the region. Now operational, it powers the App Store, Apple Music, iMessage, and Siri, as well as other services in Europe using entirely renewable energy.

Apple says it also recently completed a massive solar project in Scandinavia:

The Esbjerg wind project follows the recent completion of one of Scandinavia's largest solar arrays, located in Thisted, Northern Jutland, the first Danish solar project built without the use of public subsidies. The wind and solar projects both support Apple's newly completed data center in Viborg, which is powered by 100 percent renewable energy. Apple is developing both projects in partnership with European Energy.

