Apple has just announced its brand new Macbook Air!

In a press release Apple said:

Cupertino, California — Apple today updated MacBook Air, the world's most loved notebook, with faster performance, the new Magic Keyboard, twice the storage and a new lower price of $999, and $899 for education.1 The new MacBook Air delivers up to two times faster CPU performance2 and up to 80 percent faster graphics performance,3 letting customers breeze through daily activities and play more games. Now starting with 256GB of storage, MacBook Air allows customers to store even more movies, photos and files. With its brilliant 13-inch Retina display for vivid images and sharp text, Touch ID for easy login and secure online purchases, spacious trackpad, and all-day battery life combined with the power of macOS Catalina, it's the best MacBook Air ever made. "From students and consumers buying their first computer to customers looking to upgrade, everyone loves the Mac, and they especially love MacBook Air. Today we're giving it a huge update, with two times faster performance, the new Magic Keyboard, double the storage, a new lower price of $999 and an even lower price of $899 for education," said Tom Boger, Apple's senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing. "With its stunning, thin and light design, brilliant Retina display, all-day battery life and the power and ease-of-use of macOS, MacBook Air is the world's best consumer notebook."

The new MacBooks feature brand new Intel i7 processors, and Apple says that it can deliver up to 80 percent faster graphics performance. They also feature the new Apple Magic Keyboard from the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Storage starts with 256GB in SSD, but can be upgraded to 2TB.

Apple's new MacBook Air is available to order from Apple's website now! A press release currently says it will be in stores "next week", although Apple's stores are currently shut worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic.