What you need to know
- Apple has announced new IT training materials.
- Updated professional training and certifications are now available for IT support and management.
- The courses have been redesigned and are now available online and in a self-paced format.
Apple today announced that it has updated its professional IT training, offering people training and certifications for IT support and management.
The company stated:
Demand for skilled support and technical staff within the enterprise is growing, with jobs in computer and information systems in particular projected to grow faster than the average for all occupations from 2020 to 2030.1 As companies expand their use of technology, employees are demanding to use iPhone, iPad, and Mac at work, resulting in an increased need for IT professionals skilled in supporting and managing Apple products. To help meet this growing demand, Apple today launched updated professional training and certifications for IT support and management.
Apple says it has completely redesigned its courses, moving them to an online, self-paced format where users can demonstrate their competency through two new exams that will earn them a certification from Apple.
Apple's VP of Enterprise and Education Marketing Susan Prescott said "more people than ever are using Mac, iPad, and iPhone to do their best work, and the demand for Apple-certified IT professionals has never been greater" and that the tools were great for "anyone with an interest in technology."
Right now, each exam costs $149 to take over at training.apple.com, however, Prescott says Apple is working "to ensure ability to pay isn't a barrier to earning Apple certification." The training begins with Apple Device Support, covering tools, services, and best practices used to troubleshoot Apple's best iPhones, iPads, and Macs in a business setting. This course lasts around 14 hours.
The second is an Apple Deployment and Management course aimed at mobile device management, featuring a further 13 hours of content.
Apple is also partnering with some community colleges and universities to offer on-campus learning:
Apple will provide scholarships to cover the cost of the exams for participating students at its CEI partner institutions. Apple first worked with Austin Community College in Austin, Texas, to offer the Apple deployment course in early 2020, and is expanding to Maricopa Community Colleges in Chandler and Mesa, Arizona, this summer, with additional CEI schools to be announced. Ed Farm, an education nonprofit based in Birmingham, Alabama, will also offer prep courses for Apple's certification exams this summer through the nonprofit's ongoing partnership with Apple.
You can read the full announcement here.
