Apple has today announced a new Shot on iPhone challenge for users of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

The company stated:

Apple invites iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users to capture the little things, in a big way, with a macro photography Shot on iPhone Challenge. The challenge starts today and runs through February 16, 2022. Winners will be announced in April. The iPhone 13 Pro lineup features the most advanced camera system ever in an iPhone, and for the first time users can capture sharp, stunning images with a minimum focus distance of 2 centimeters. To celebrate macro photography, Apple welcomes you to share your favorite macro photos taken on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge to participate in the challenge.

Apple says that entrants worldwide will have their entries reviewed by a panel of 10 judges and that winners will be celebrated in a gallery on Apple Newsroom, the Apple website, Instagram, and other official accounts. A few lucky winners might even end up in an Apple advertising campaign, billboard, or even a public exhibition!

The release includes tips for taking great macro shots, and the competition will be judged by a slew of famous photographers including Peter McKinnon. entries can be submitted on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge or can be submitted via email, details of which can be found in the press release. And yes, you're allowed to edit your photos on your iPhone or even through third-party software. Submissions close at 11.59 pm PT on February 16.

Macro mode is only available on the iPhone 13, so if you don't have Apple's best iPhone and use the iPhone 12 or later, then you're out of luck this time around.