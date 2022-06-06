Apple today announced iOS 16 and as part of that it also took the wraps off the "next generation of CarPlay." The new update will be live for everyone later this year, with developers able to download the first beta release today.

With Apple's big WWDC22 event now underway and the opening keynote done and dusted, the new iOS 16 is one of the biggest announcements of the day. It brings with it a notable CarPlay refresh that is specifically designed to make better use of cars with multiple screens. Apple says that we should expect a new experience that is "unified and consistent," while the update will also allow CarPlay to tie into a car's built-in systems in a way that is not available with iOS 15.