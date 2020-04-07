Today, Apple announced on its Investor Relations website that it will be hosting its fiscal year 2020 Q2 results conference call at the end of April. The call is currently scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2020, and will be held at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Apple had previously informed investors in February that it was adjusting the performance guidance it had originally set at the end of January. The company said that, due to the fact that China's return to normal work conditions and the pandemic's spread around the world, it was expecting to hit its initial revenue guidance for Q2.

"Our quarterly guidance issued on January 28, 2020, reflected the best information available at the time as well as our best estimates about the pace of return to work following the end of the extended Chinese New Year holiday on February 10. Work is starting to resume around the country, but we are experiencing a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipated. As a result, we do not expect to meet the revenue guidance we provided for the March quarter due to two main factors."

The company also pointed to the fact that it had closed all of its retail stores in order to protect its employees and customers, something that has not changed except for Apple Stores in Greater China.

Apple's Q2 earnings call will most likely be significantly below their usual performance, something that is expected for not just Apple, but most businesses during the pandemic. The fact that Apple's Q2 includes January, February, and March, three major months for the coronavirus' impact across the world, also suggests an underwhelming quarter.

If you'd like to hear the earnings call live, you can do so by tuning into the Apple Events website on April 30th.