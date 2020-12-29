Reported by MacRumors, Apple has announced that it is holding a two-day shopping event in Japan on January 2-3 in celebration of the New Year. The event will give customers an opportunity to earn gift cards with the purchase of select products.

In a tweet spotted by Mac Otakara, Apple says the gift cards will be worth up to ¥18,000, or roughly $175. (The promotion page has since gone live with a complete list of eligible products and gift card values.)

Just like Apple's Black Friday shopping event in the United States, the event excludes new Apple products like the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, HomePod mini, and the new M1 Macs.