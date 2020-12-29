What you need to know
- Apple has announced a New Years shopping event in Japan.
- The event will happen between January 2-3 and offer gift cards for select products.
Reported by MacRumors, Apple has announced that it is holding a two-day shopping event in Japan on January 2-3 in celebration of the New Year. The event will give customers an opportunity to earn gift cards with the purchase of select products.
In a tweet spotted by Mac Otakara, Apple says the gift cards will be worth up to ¥18,000, or roughly $175. (The promotion page has since gone live with a complete list of eligible products and gift card values.)
Just like Apple's Black Friday shopping event in the United States, the event excludes new Apple products like the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, HomePod mini, and the new M1 Macs.
You will, however, be able to grab some gift cards on products like the iPhone 11, iPad Pro, Apple TV, and AirPods.
As expected, the promotion excludes many of Apple's newer products, including the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, HomePod mini, and Macs with the M1 chip. Apple says gift cards will be available for products like the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, iPad Pro and iPad mini, 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, full-size HomePod, AirPods and AirPods Pro, Beats, and Apple Watch Series 3.
In addition to the shopping event, Apple has also posted an ad on its YouTube channel in Japan that highlights the App Store and how apps can help people kick off the New Year the right way.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: The Cricut Maker is a gateway to crafting that I never knew I had
Vinyl cutting has become a massive art in the maker community and while there are a lot of brand choices out there Cricut is one of the biggest and most trusted. We spent some time with the flagship model, the Cricut Maker, and it turns out, it's a lot of fun.
Review: Apple's HomePod mini has no right to be this loud
Apple's HomePod mini pumps out unbelievable sound for its size and price and is a truly great speaker for Apple fans and HomeKit users.
Apple Car reports add $102 billion to market value
Apple's share price climbed following reports of an Apple car coming in 2024, adding $102 billion at its highest point in the day Tuesday.
Added security for your iPhone XR screen with these great screen protectors
Looking for some screen protection for your new iPhone XR? We've rounded up some of the best you can buy right now!