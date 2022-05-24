Apple has today published the full program for WWDC 2022 ahead of the opening keynote on June 6.

Apple stated in a press release:

Today, Apple unveiled the lineup for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, including keynote and Platforms State of the Union, and shared more information with developers about what they'll learn and experience. Free for all developers, WWDC22 helps developers and designers explore the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Throughout the week, developers will be able to connect directly with Apple engineers and designers through labs and Digital Lounges for guidance on building innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games.

As previously announced the WWDC keynote will take place on June 6 at 10 am, where Apple will unveil its new iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS operating systems. Then the Platforms State of the Union will take place at 2 pm. The Apple Design Awards follow at 5 pm. Apple also has over 150 videos lined up for developers:

Featuring over 150 in-depth session videos, WWDC22 brings together the latest tools and technologies to give developers the chance to learn how they can create the next generation of apps. Apple Developer Program members, Apple Developer Enterprise Program members, and 2022 Swift Student Challenge award recipients can request one-on-one lab appointments with Apple experts for guidance on implementing the latest technologies, following best practices, and designing their apps.

Those will be posted starting June 7 on the Apple developer website.