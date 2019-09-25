Apple on Wednesday announced its newest store in Mexico City's Polanco district will open on Friday, September 27 at 5 p.m. That's also about the same time Apple's affordable 10.2-inch iPad will be available in stores.

The Apple Antara store is the first of its kind in Latina America, according to Apple. It features a pavilion design highlighted by 23-foot-tall sliding glass doors, which open to greet visitors with a video wall and Today at Apple sessions.

Apple share more information about the location's design: