Apple on Wednesday announced its newest store in Mexico City's Polanco district will open on Friday, September 27 at 5 p.m. That's also about the same time Apple's affordable 10.2-inch iPad will be available in stores.
The Apple Antara store is the first of its kind in Latina America, according to Apple. It features a pavilion design highlighted by 23-foot-tall sliding glass doors, which open to greet visitors with a video wall and Today at Apple sessions.
Apple share more information about the location's design:
A thin profile metal roof hovers above limestone-clad walls and curved corner glass panels to create a bright great hall. The interior trees blur the boundary between inside and out, where the community can gather on stone benches in the plaza along Boulevard Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra.
According to Apple, Apple Antara will host world-class creators to lead sessions, which kick off this weekend. The sessions available at the location will focus on photography, music, art and design, coding, health, fitness, and more.
"We are thrilled to open our stunning new store in central Mexico City and now welcome even more customers to Apple across the bustling city," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People.
Apple said that over 100 new store team members will work at Apple Antara, many of whom are bilingual. You can check out the opening this Friday at 5 p.m.
