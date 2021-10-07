As reported by Bloomberg, Apple has named Michael Shapiro as its new corporate treasurer. The executive is taking over for Gary Wipfler, who recently retired after 35 years at the company.

Apple has also promoted a number of executives to vice president roles in the company, including Alan Gilchrist, Eden Sears, Stacey Lysik, and Ron Huang.

Alan Gilchrist, a key member of Apple's custom chip-development group, was promoted to vice president of engineering for custom silicon and battery technology, according to his LinkedIn profile. Apple's chip group has developed a growing number of parts for the company's devices, helping fuel annual speed increases. Eden Sears, who was senior director of brand marketing for the iPhone and iPad, has been promoted to vice president of brand for the entire company, according to people. She's taking on brand marketing for additional products like the Apple Watch and AirPods -- in addition to company packaging and retail efforts. Craig Federighi, Apple's head of software engineering, also promoted two key lieutenants to vice president: Stacey Lysik and Ron Huang. Lysik was previously senior director of software program management, essentially managing overall software development for iOS, iPadOS and macOS. Huang was senior director of sensing and connectivity, working on software for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, wireless connectivity, location and motion sensors like the gyroscope and accelerometer.

The new vice presidents will report to the company's leadership team, including Tim Cook, Craig Federighi, and more.