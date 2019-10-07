What you need to know
- Apple Arcade added four new titles over the weekend.
- The games include Pilgrims, The Bradwell Conspiracy, Nightmare Farm, and RedOut: Space Assault.
- Apple Arcade is available no for $5 per month.
Over the weekend, Apple Arcade added four new titles, including the surprise release of Pilgrims, which comes from developer Amanita Design. The titles further strengthen what is already an extraordinary lineup of games.
Here are the new titles, along with a short description:
Pilgrims
Pilgrims is a playful adventure game, created by the team behind Machinarium and Samorost. Roam the land as you please and make new friends, share a laugh with your fellow travelers and help them complete their little stories, your way. How many different solutions can you find?
The Bradwell Conspiracy
Following a sudden explosion at the Stonehenge Museum fundraiser, you find yourself trapped in a hidden underground complex. Your only means of escape is by sending photographs of your surroundings to another survivor confined elsewhere. But before long, a disturbing truth begins to dawn…
Nightmare Farm
Let's get along with the characters visiting the farm by preparing food for them and give them toys while growing crops in the field.
Redout: Space Assault
Redout: Space Assault puts you in control of a Super Orbital Recon Fighter during the 2395 Colonization of Mars: dive in the fastest, most epic and exciting arcade space battle you can experience on an Apple device. Outsmart, outmaneuver, overpower, outclass your opponents in lightning-fast, adrenaline-inducing single-player space combat.
Since its launch in September, Apple Arcade has become a surprisingly great service with some amazing titles, including Sayonara Wild Hearts, Assemble With Care, and Grindstone. With even more games being added to the list, Apple's $5 per month service is a must-have.
Apple Arcade is currently available for iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS, with macOS support coming very soon.