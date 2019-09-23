What you need to know
- Apple has released four trailers for its Apple Arcade titles
- Apple Arcade released with iOS 13 last week
- The service will also be available on iPad with tomorrow's iPadOS release
Apple Arcade just released to everyone with an iPhone and iOS 13 last week, and Apple is taking no time in showcasing some of its titles. Reported by The Loop, the company has dropped a trailer for one of its 100+ titles every day since the service launched.
The first trailer, released on the day Apple Arcade launched, is for Hot Lava, a title that puts an intense spin on a game that we all used to play.
The floor is lava, Hot Lava. Run, jump, climb, and surf. Just don't touch the floor. Play this and other groundbreaking new games on Apple Arcade.
The second trailer is for Skate City, a skateboarding game that lets you either freeskate or complete trick challenges across iconic skating locations.
The ride is the only thing that matters. Skate City is a stylish skateboarding game fans and newcomers will love. Available now on Apple Arcade.
The thid trailer shows off LEGO Brawls, a crazy fun game where groups of custom built LEGO characters fight to hold the throne. It's like Super Smash Bros, but with LEGO.
The bricks will fly in LEGO Brawls, a multiplayer brawler set in the LEGO universe. Now available on Apple Arcade, along with other groundbreaking new games.
The final trailer, just released today, features Shinsekai Into the Depths, a platformer which puts you in the role as the last human being on earth in an underwater adventure.
Dive into a beautiful yet treacherous underwater world with Shinsekai Into the Depths. Play this and other groundbreaking new games by many of the world's best developers on Apple Arcade.
Apple Arcade released with iOS 13 on Thursday, September 19th for $4.99 for the whole family (with Family Sharing) with a one month free trial. The service features over a hundred games from various developers with no ads or in-app purchases. You can find Apple Arcade in the App Store app on iPhone and on iPad on Tuesday, September 23rd with the release of iPadOS. It will also be available on the Mac and Apple TV when macOS Catalina and tvOS 13 releases later this fall.