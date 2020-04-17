Apple Arcade continues to gain new titles at a fair old rate and two more have arrived today. Both games require the $4.99 per month Apple Arcade subscription, but you're already a fully signed up member, aren't you? "A Fold Apart" and "Beyond Blue" might be enough to make you pay up if you haven't already.

"A Fold Apart" makes gamers interact with paper-like puzzles as they navigate a world where two people have been separated by their career choices.