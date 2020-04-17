What you need to know
- Apple Arcade has gained two more games today.
- "A Fold Apart" is a game where two people deal with living a life apart.
- "Beyond Blue" lets you explore the oceans in "the near future".
Apple Arcade continues to gain new titles at a fair old rate and two more have arrived today. Both games require the $4.99 per month Apple Arcade subscription, but you're already a fully signed up member, aren't you? "A Fold Apart" and "Beyond Blue" might be enough to make you pay up if you haven't already.
"A Fold Apart" makes gamers interact with paper-like puzzles as they navigate a world where two people have been separated by their career choices.
After career choices force them along separate paths, a Teacher and Architect vow to make their long-distance relationship work at any cost. Experience both sides of their story as the couple navigates the complexities of (mis)communication and the emotional ups and downs that separation brings. By flipping, folding, and unfolding the paper puzzles in their handcrafted worlds, you can help the couple overcome the emotional barriers of their relationship — but will love endure...?
"Beyond Blue" is set in the near future with players becoming a deep-sea explorer as they try to "interact with the ocean" in what sounds like perhaps the more interesting of the two titles.
Beyond Blue takes you into the near future, where you'll have the opportunity to explore the mysteries of our ocean through the eyes of Mirai, a deep sea explorer and scientist. You and your newly-formed research team will use groundbreaking technologies to see, hear, and interact with the ocean in a more meaningful way than has ever been attempted. The game features an evocative narrative, exploration of an untouched world, and adventure that challenges the player to make high-stakes decisions during the crew's expedition.
Game on!
