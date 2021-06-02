A new report has noted that Apple Arcade has now gone for two months without any new titles, after last receiving 30 new games on April 2.

From MacRumors:

As of today, Apple has failed to add any new games to Apple Arcade for two months. Prior to April 2, the company added new games to ‌Apple Arcade‌ intermittently on Fridays, similar to how Apple TV+ content is released, but since the launch of new categories of games two months ago, the service has seemingly taken a backseat.

As the report notes Apple added some 30 titles in April, from that report:

Apple today announced that Apple Arcade has picked up more than 30 new games as well as two entirely new categories; Timeless Classics and App Store Greats. Announced via an Apple Newsroom post, Apple announced that it is creating the two new categories to help keep its growing collection of games organized. Apple says it now has more than 180 games available for download as part of the Apple Arcade subscription service. Games are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Apple does have new titles on the way including Frenzi Overtime, Legends of Kingdom Rush, Leo's Fortune, and INKS, however, these haven't been given a release date yet.

Apple Arcade is a tremendous entertainment option for casual gamers and children and can be enjoyed on multiple Apple devices. You can even enhance your playing experience with the Best Game Controllers for Apple TV and Apple Arcade 2021