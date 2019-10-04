Right on cue, Apple has released Apple Arcade on Mac ahead of the public release of macOS Catalina. The gaming service's arrival comes a day after Apple seeded the GM of macOS Catalina to developers.

Announced in September, Apple Arcade offers unlimited access to over a hundred games for a monthly price of $5. A subscription can be shared by family members, making it a great deal for anyone who enjoys mobile gaming. Subscribers can also access the service on iPhone, iPad, and tvOS.

The biggest draw of Apple Arcade is the games found in Apple Arcade don't feature in-app purchases or advertising, which has become a major point of discussion in free-to-play titles. So far, people are really enjoying Apple Arcade, with many praising the variety and quality of the service's games.

We actually got a heads up Apple Arcade would launch on Mac today after a listing, which was later pulled, appeared on Apple's website.

With Apple having released the GM of macOS Catalina, the software's public release appears imminent. Until that happens, you can access Apple Arcade ahead of macOS Catalina's public release.

