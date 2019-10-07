When Apple first previewed Apple Arcade, one of the standout titles was Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Last Realm. Now, you can take a closer look at this fantasy adventure before you give it a try.

Set 1000 years before the original Oceanhorn, this is a completely reimagined world of knights and treasure-filled dungeons. Breathtaking visuals and new tactical abilities make it engaging for all players across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

The video above beautifully shows off what Oceanhorn 2 has to offer, from its thrilling combat to its varied world. If you saw this video without context, you'd think Oceanhorn 2 was coming to console — but this is yet another example of how far mobile gaming has come.

Yes, Oceanhorn 2 looks very similar to Nintendo's Zelda series, but that was no accident. Cornfox & Bros. designed Oceanhorn 2 to be a love letter to games they grew up playing. However, according to the video, Oceanhorn 2 features a unique spin on the adventure tale.

You can play Oceanhorn 2 now on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. An Apple Arcade subscription of $5 per month is required.

What's available on Apple Arcade