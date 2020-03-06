What you need to know
- Apple is now asking corporate employees to work from home.
- Business Insider received information from a source familiar with the matter.
- The move is a further measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Apple is now recommending that employees of its corporate headquarters begin to work from home as a further precaution against coronavirus concerns.
Reported by Business Insider, a source familiar with the matter told the publication that employees of Apple Park, Apple's corporate headquarters in Cupertino, have been instructed to work from home as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.
This makes Apple another in a growing list of companies that are moving towards remote work in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The disease has spread to more than 100,000 people across the world and currently has killed more than 3,000.
The virus has caused major disruptions to Apple's supply chain, retail stores, and events. Just today, Apple canceled all Today At Apple sessions in Italy as part of the country's attempt to limit large gatherings.
The company is also under mounting pressure to cancel its yearly developer conference, WWDC. The conference is typically held in June, but earlier this week the Santa Clara County Health Department issued new guidance around coronavirus, asking businesses to promote remote work for employees and to postpone or cancel large community events.
WWDC normally attracts thousands of attendees from across the globe, so it not unreasonable to think that Apple will choose to cancel the in-person portion of the event and opt for a virtual conference this year. Google has already canceled Google I/O, its yearly developer conference which was supposed to be held in May, and said that it will be offering some kind of virtual event for attendees.
