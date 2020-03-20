At least one Apple customer has had his recent purchase for the iPad Pro upgraded to Apple's newest model, after the company announced its new 2020 products on Wednesday.

One user took to Reddit after receiving an email from Apple regarding his iPad Pro purchase. According to the post and his comments, user Pooch76 received the following email:

Thank you for your recent iPad Pro order. We know you're looking forward to receiving your purchase.

As you may know, Apple recently announced the new iPad Pro. Since your order has yet to ship, we automatically upgraded you to the new 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB – Space Gray at a new, lower price.

He had bought the 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage as a present for his wife, who will no doubt also be made up when she finds out. The customer had placed the order on Sunday night and got an email at around 2 am Eastern on March 19.

Apple has done this with previous product launches, and when we spoke to Apple's online sales team they confirmed that it was possible that Apple was upgrading customer purchases for certain new devices. They could not specify whether it would apply to all users or how it was determined. Given the email, it is likely that this could apply to all customers whose devices are yet to ship. Apple of course also operates a 14-day return policy, so even if you have bought an iPad Pro in the last two weeks, you can return it if you want. Apple recently announced that it would extend its return policy to run two weeks from stores reopening due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdown of its retail operation.

Apple announced its new iPad Pro with LiDAR scanner, 12MP camera, 4K video capability and a new A12Z processor earlier this week.