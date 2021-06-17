Apple is awarding $5 million "Innovation Grants" to four historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) as part of its larger $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

As reported by USA Today, the three-year grants will support the universities' engineering schools.

The three-year grants are part of the iPhone maker's New Silicon Initiative to help prepare students for careers in hardware technology and silicon chip design. Apple said the grants will support each university's engineering school as well as help expand emerging hardware technologies coursework and expertise, particularly in computer architecture and silicon engineering.

Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social Initiatives Lisa Jackson says it's all about enhancing the opportunities afforded students.

"The HBCU community is home to incredible Black talent and we are thrilled to work alongside these universities to enhance the opportunities for their students," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy, and social Initiatives in a statement. "We know many jobs of the future will be in innovative areas like silicon engineering and we want to help ensure the leaders of tomorrow have access to transformational learning opportunities."

The report also notes that the grants will include scholarships, fellowships, and internships. Apple will also "work closely" with computer engineering faculty to ensure the strengthening of "course offerings and laboratory capabilities in the areas of integrated circuit design, fabrication, and testing."

The USA Today has more details and quotes and is well worth reading.

Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative continues to do good work to the tune of a cool $100 million. You can learn more about Apple's work on the company's website.