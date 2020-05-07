Apple has today announced it will award $10 million to COPAN Diagnostics to help fund COVID-19 testing.

In a press release Apple stated:

Cupertino, California — Apple today announced it is awarding $10 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to COPAN Diagnostics, a market leader in sample collection kits that play a critical role in COVID-19 testing. This funding will allow COPAN Diagnostics to rapidly accelerate their supply of sample collection kits for hospitals across the United States, expanding production from several thousand today to more than one million kits per week by early July. As part of this effort, Apple will support COPAN Diagnostics' expansion to a new, larger facility in Southern California, with advanced equipment that Apple is helping design. This expansion is expected to create more than 50 new jobs.

Apple says that it's sourcing equipment and materials for COPAN Diagnostics from companies across the US. COPAN is a "global player in the field of specimen collection and preservation for infectious disease diagnostics." Apple says the company's sample collection kits "have revolutionized the diagnostic industry and play a critical role in the COVID-19 testing process.

Apple's CFO Jeff Williams said:

"We feel a deep sense of responsibility to do everything we can to help medical workers, patients, and communities support the global response to COVID-19. COPAN is one of the world's most innovative manufacturers of sample collection kits for COVID-19 testing, and we're thrilled to partner with them so they can expand as we work to address this critical issue for our nation. I couldn't be prouder of our teams for bringing all of their energy, passion, and innovative spirit to supporting the country's COVID-19 response."

COPAN Diagnostics' CEO Norman Sharples said Apple's teams were already making "a huge difference with our efforts to scale up the production of our sample collection and transport kits," which it says are a "critical component in the fight against COVID-19.

You can read the full press release here.