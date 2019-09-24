The Apple-backed China Clean Energy Fund has invested in three wind farms that are capable of generating a combined 134 megawatts of energy for China's national power grid. Apple announced the investment via an Apple Newsroom post today.

Rising from the hills of Dao County in Hunan Province, China, beyond the city of Yongzhou, a dramatic sight appears on the horizon. Here, the massive blades of wind turbines from the Concord Jing Tang and Concord Shen Zhang Tang wind farms turn rhythmically in the sky. Developed by the Concord New Energy Group Limited, each farm generates 48 megawatts (MW) of clean energy. Along with a 38 MW farm in bordering Hubei province developed by Fenghua Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd., these three clean energy projects are the first investments of the China Clean Energy Fund.

The China Clean Energy Fund was launched in 2018 and includes investment from Apple as well as ten of its suppliers in the country. Between them almost $300 million will be invested into projects by 2022, Apple says. Those projects will total 1 gigawatt of renewable energy.

Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, said that the fund is part of Apple's commitment to new energy solutions.

"To see these projects completed and already supplying clean energy to the grid is really exciting," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. "We are proud that suppliers participating in the fund share our commitment to supporting innovative energy solutions, cutting emissions and fighting climate change."

Apple repeatedly reaffirms its environmental credentials and this is another prime example of that. It recently confirmed that the Taptic Engines used in its newest iPhones are made from 100% recycled rare earth elements, too.

