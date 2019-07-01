Apple is beginning to roll out support for native radio support through Siri on iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 that will make over 100,000 radio stations instantly accessible via Siri search. First spotted by 9to5Mac, users on the iOS 13 beta can now access some radio stations through Siri.

The feature was first teased at WWDC in early June and promised users of the iPhone, iPad and HomePod over 100,000 radio stations by just asking Siri. Apple stated the feature would work through sourcing radio apps iHeartRadio, Radio.com and TuneIn.

At that time, Apple confirmed the feature would be available in the fall with the public release of iOS 13, but the functionality is already showing up for users on the beta. You can ask your Apple device to play a radio station and it will start playing it if it supports it. Playsback is done through the Music app and works the same way as playing regular music does.