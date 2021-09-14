Today, Apple hosted its anticipated "California Streaming" event. At the virtual event, the company announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad.

One of the features that the company announced for the new Apple Watch Series 7 was faster charging. Apple says that the new watch supports 33 percent faster charging than the Apple Watch Series 6. The company was able to accomplish this with a new charging architecture and a new USB-C charging cable.

Apple Watch Series 7 provides all-day 18-hour battery life on a single charge, and 33 percent faster charging compared with Apple Watch Series 6, through a new charging architecture and Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable.

Well, Apple has already begun to sell that charging cable. Today, the Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C Cable popped up for sale on the Apple Store website. The cable is one meter in length and costs $29, the usual for a charging cable that comes directly from Apple itself.