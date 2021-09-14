What you need to know
- Apple has begun selling a new fast charging cable designed for the Apple Watch Series 7.
- The Series 7 supports 33% faster charging through USB-C.
- The company has released a new charging cable to support the new feature.
Today, Apple hosted its anticipated "California Streaming" event. At the virtual event, the company announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad.
One of the features that the company announced for the new Apple Watch Series 7 was faster charging. Apple says that the new watch supports 33 percent faster charging than the Apple Watch Series 6. The company was able to accomplish this with a new charging architecture and a new USB-C charging cable.
Apple Watch Series 7 provides all-day 18-hour battery life on a single charge, and 33 percent faster charging compared with Apple Watch Series 6, through a new charging architecture and Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable.
Well, Apple has already begun to sell that charging cable. Today, the Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C Cable popped up for sale on the Apple Store website. The cable is one meter in length and costs $29, the usual for a charging cable that comes directly from Apple itself.
We wanted to make charging your Apple Watch utterly effortless. And now, it charges up to 33% faster when paired with Apple Watch Series 7, so you can reach 80% charge in about 45 minutes.1 Simply hold the connector near the back of the watch, where magnets cause it to snap into place automatically. It's a completely sealed system free of exposed contacts. And it's very forgiving, requiring no precise alignment.
Pickup for the new cable is currently unvailable, but you can get it delivered in as soon as two days. Regular shipping will get you the new cable on Friday (at the time of writing this article).
Of course, Apple says that the new Apple Watch Series 7 is not available to order just yet. The company says that its latest Apple Watch will be available "later this fall." So, you don't need to jump on this cable to get that fast charging experience right away. However, if you are a planner, you can nab the cable way before the watch itself.
Since the new cable is USB-C, you'll also need a USB-C power adapter as well. Apple is, of course, happy to sell you those as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
